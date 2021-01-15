And that’s exactly why I’ve stalked you down this Friday morning. If anyone is qualified to provide us a sort of fly-by snapshot on what’s about to play out here beginning with the Houston race tomorrow night in NRG Stadium, it’s the Babe Ruth of our sport. I mean as tough as everything has been, I think ALL if us are absolutely thrilled that there is a race on Saturday! It's weird, right?

It is a little bit weird, but I’m super-pumped because it’s going to be three racing days right in-a-row. This whole midweek racing-thing, I’m kind of liking it. I’m excited about that.

Sort of like Monday Night Football, huh? Turn the TV on, kick the feet up and watch supercross from a world class sporting stadium.

Yeah, and you know what is funny? Everyone is calling me. Just my friends. Not industry people. My friends are calling me and asking, “What do you think? What do you think about supercross? What’s going to happen?!” To be honest, I’m sitting here and thinking about the whole field and I’m not even sure I can pick a winner. There are so many good guys this season! Not like one person got better than the other, but it seems like all of the guys seem like they are very, very close in speed. It’s going to be a great season, I think, as far as competition goes.

I know! It all snuck up on me. It totally reminds of the 1983 Wrangler Supercross Series where David Bailey, Mark Barnett, Bob Hannah, Broc Glover, Jeff Ward, Johnny O’Mara, Ron Lechien, Brian Myerscough, Warren Reid, and Mike Bell all lined up against one another. I was at some of those races. It was the best, most competitive racing of my lifetime.

Yeah, yeah. Exactly. Every single year, with all of the riders, it’s like, “Oh, I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt! My bike is better than ever! I’m in the best shape! I’ve been riding well!” It’s all the same. We’re never going to get the truth, anyway. That’s the same thing we hear every year. Even today, I was talking with my daughters Rhowan and Bergen and they are going to do a Fantasy Supercross pick they’re like, “Dad, what do you think?” I replied, “Man, I don’t even know!” My personal opinion is that I think Adam [Cianciarulo] is going to be much stronger than he was last year. If he can get more consistent, then he should be able to be in the hunt. Ken Roczen. I’m a fan of Ken Roczen and last year he felt like one of the strongest guys, but I’m not sure I feel that way this year. Obviously, I think Eli is going to be good. It’s probably going to take him a few races to get going. That’s normal. That’s the way it goes for him. Cooper Webb, I think he’ll probably start pretty fast. Zach Osborne is another guy that has a lot of confidence after the outdoor series, but I also think that he’s kind of a guy that it’s going to take a little bit to get warmed up. And then you take a guy like Marvin Musquin who hasn’t been in there for a while and where do you out him? And my other dark horse is, and to be honest, and it feels a little weird to say this, Justin Barcia. I think Justin is going to be strong on this GasGas.