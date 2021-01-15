The first round of 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 16, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. NBC Sports Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule