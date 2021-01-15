Here is a complete list of the 450SX team rosters for 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Monster Energy Kawasaki
The Kawasaki squad is locked in with Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac both returning for another year with the team.
#1 Eli Tomac
Notes: The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion will run the #1 plate for the first time in his eighth year in the 450SX class—his sixth year with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team. Entering the 2021 season, Tomac is tied with Ryan Dungey for sixth all-time on the 450SX wins list with 34 wins. He signed a multi-year extension with the team in May 2019, although the exact numbers of years was not announced to the public.
#9 Adam Cianciarulo
Notes: Cianciarulo made his premier class debut last season and finished 15th in the 450SX standings, earning two main event podiums along the way before his season ended early due to an injury to his back at the first Salt Lake City round. Cianciarulo will return to the team for his sophomore 450SX season.
Red Bull KTM
Both riders from 2020—Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin—will be returning to the team.
#2 Cooper Webb
Notes: The 2021 season will be Webb’s third year with the team. The 2019 450SX Champion finished second in the 2020 standings to Tomac and earned four wins during the season, upping his career total to 11. He is slated to ride a Red Bull KTM through the 2022 season.
#25 Marvin Musquin
Notes: Musquin has raced for the team his entire 450 career. In June 2019, Musquin signed a two-year extension with the team, so his contract expires at the end of ’21.
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing
Notes: On top of the six riders on the 250 team, the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team also will also be taking over the 450 Factory Yamaha effort with a three-rider team: Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis, and Malcolm Stewart.
#7 Aaron Plessinger
Notes: With the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team taking over the factory Yamaha effort, Plessinger is back with the team he won his 2018 250SX West Region and 250 Class Pro Motocross titles with. This will mark his third year in the 450SX class. He finished 16th (2019) and 11th (2020). This is the third year of Plessinger’s 450 Yamaha contract but he said in a podcast with Jason Weigandt in December there is an option to add a fourth year, meaning he could be back on the team in 2022.
#14 Dylan Ferrandis
Notes: Ferrandis has raced with the Star Racing Yamaha team since he came to the U.S. prior to the start of 2017. After two consecutive 250SX West Region titles and a 250 Class Pro Motocross title, the Frenchman will make his 450 debut in 2021. He suffered a hand injury in December but is expected to be fully healed for the opener.
#27 Malcolm Stewart
After two years with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team, Stewart signed on as the third 450 rider in late October. Stewart is coming off his best year in the 450SX Class (seventh in the 2020 450SX) as he makes the switch from Honda to Blu Cru.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
The Husqvarna factory effort will see its three-rider team return in 2021.
#15 Dean Wilson
Notes: After signing a one-year contract extension in the middle of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (the deal was announced during the RedBud 1 National), Wilson will remain on the team through the 2021 AMA calendar year. This is his fifth year with the team. He finished eighth in the 2020 450SX standings.
#16 Zach Osborne
Notes: Osborne enters year seven with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team and his third year in the premier class. Osborne finished 14th and sixth, respectively, in his first two seasons in the 450SX class—both of which were impacted by injuries, causing him to miss multiple rounds both seasons. At the 2020 season finale, he claimed his first premier class main event win. He is currently slated to race with the team through the 2021 season.
#21 Jason Anderson
Notes: The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion is returning to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for another year. In January 2018—prior to his 450SX title—Anderson signed a four-year deal to stay with the team, meaning he is signed through the 2022 AMA calendar year.
Honda HRC
The factory Honda squad sees Ken Roczen return for another year and welcomes two-time 250SX East Region champion Chase Sexton to the roster.
#23 Chase Sexton
Notes: After successfully defending his 250SX East Region title, Sexton jumped up to the 450 Class for Pro Motocross. This season, he will make his 450SX debut on the all-new 2021 Honda CRF450R.
#94 Ken Roczen
Notes: Roczen will return to the team for his fifth year in 2021. He won four races last year before finishing third in the 450SX points.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing
After switching from KTM models and adding one 450 rider to the squad, the newly formed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team will be the first team to race AMA Supercross and Motocross team aboard GasGas Motorcycles.
#51 Justin Barcia
Notes: After three years with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team, Barcia was brought onto the new GasGas team and will make the brand’s AMA debut this weekend in Houston, Texas. Bam Bam earned one win in 2020 before finishing fifth in the 450SX points.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
Justin Bogle returns and Joey Savatgy joins the satellite KTM team this season.
#17 Joey Savatgy
Notes: Savatgy last raced AMA Supercross in 2019 for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and earned the 2019 450SX Rookie of the Year award with his strong debut. He signed with the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team but an injury in the fall of 2019 kept him sidelined for all of last year’s supercross season. In November 2020, surprising news came out as the #17 was introduced as the newest member of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, replacing veteran Blake Baggett, who will not return to the team despite having at least one extra year left on his contract.
#19 Justin Bogle
Notes: Bogle is back for his third year with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad. He raced the first four events in 2020 but a concussion ended his supercross season early.
Muc-Off Honda
#10 Justin Brayton
Notes: After racing alongside Ken Roczen on the Honda HRC team in 2020, Brayton returns to Australian Yarrive Konsky’s Honda team for this season. He raced for this team in Australia on his way to several supercross titles down under. Brayton finished ninth in the 2020 450SX standings after 12 top-ten finishes.
Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki
The HEP squad will return its three-rider roster from 2020 and will take over as the premier Suzuki team in AMA Supercross and Motocross.
#28 Brandon Hartranft
Notes: After racing for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team on a 250 in 2020, Hartranft landed a spot with the HEP team for 2021, as he will race the 450SX Class. In 2020, Hartranft earned two podium finishes (St. Louis and Anaheim 2) before finishing fourth in the 250SX West Region standings.
#34 Max Anstie
Notes: Anstie made his return to the U.S. for the 2020 AMA Supercross and Motocross season but aggravated a previous injury that ended up costing him the entire supercross season. Anstie will return to the HEP team for a second year. The England native has not raced supercross since riding the 2013 250SX West Region.
Note: Anstie will miss the opening rounds of the 2021 season due to a back injury.
#722 Adam Enticknap
Notes: Enticknap will return to the team for a third year. He finished 25th in the 2020 450SX standings after competing in five main events.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
Tony Alessi and crew announced the 2021 roster lineup will include Benny Bloss, veteran Broc Tickle, 450 Class rookie Shane McElrath, and returning team member Vince Friese. This is normally a supercross-only team, but also announced they are “committed to participating in some or all” of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship “should rider health and world conditions allow.”
#12 Shane McElrath
Notes: After years racing with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, McElrath switched to the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team for 2020—his final year in the 250SX class. McElrath finished second to Chase Sexton in the 2020 250SX East Region Championship and will make the jump to the 450 Class this year for his first full-time season in the premier class.
#20 Broc Tickle
Notes: This is Tickle’s third team since the start of 2020. He finished 20th in the 2020 450SX standings after competing in seven rounds following the conclusion of his suspension from a failed anti-doping test from 2018.
#37 Benny Bloss
Notes: After jumping from Rock River Yamaha to the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team last year, Bloss finished 17th in the 450SX standings. This season will be his first on the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team.
#40 Vince Friese
Notes: Friese finished 14th in the 2020 450SX standings and will be the sole team rider on a 2021 Honda CRF450R. The rest of the riders will remain on 2020s.
Team Tedder
The team has signed Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedderthrough the 2022 season.
#36 Martin Davalos
Notes: Davalos is back with Team Tedder for a second year, after finishing 13th in the 2020 450SX standings in his first year full-time in the premier class of AMA Supercross.
#111 Dakota Tedder
Notes: Tedder has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury that has kept him sidelined for two full seasons, as his last race was the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross. A procedure in 2020 should have fixed his problems as he looks to return to the gates this year.
PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki
The Canadian-based team has a six-rider effort for 2021.
#280 Cade Clason
Notes: Clason did not make any main events in 2020 but is returning to the team for another year.
Josh Cartwright
Notes: Cartwright was set to return to the team in 2021 for a second year but he suffered a fractured ankle right before the start of the new calendar year that will keep him out indefinitely.
#952 Ludovic Macler
Notes: The French rider has joined the team because of Cartwright’s injury. Macler competed in five 250SX West Region events in 2020, finishing 26th in the standings.
SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki
The team debuted in 2020 and is back with another multi-rider roster. There are four 450SX riders with AJ Catanzaro, Alex Ray, Jeremy Smith, and Justin Rodbell, and Jordan Jarvis will compete in the 250 Class.
#57 Justin Rodbell
Notes: Rodbell only has two 250SX East Region rounds of supercross under his belt but put in a strong showing in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He will make his debut in the premier class of supercross this weekend.
#83 Alex Ray
Notes: Ray is back with the Maryland-based Kawasaki team for a second year. He finished 23rd in the 2020 450SX standings after making nine main events.
#309 Jeremy Smith
Notes: Like Rodbell, Smith only one 250SX East Region main event to his name (the 2017 Detroit Supercross) but put in a strong effort in Pro Motocross.
#330 AJ Catanzaro
Notes: Catanzaro is back with the SGB team as well, although he has not raced an AMA race since the 2019 Detroit Supercross.
MADD Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki
Bubba Pauli started the International SX Race Team in 2017 but the team has morphed into the MADD Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki team for 2021. They will have a three-rider lineup for supercross.
#88 Logan Karnow
Notes: Karnow’s main focus is the 250SX class but he will compete in the 450SX class on opposite coasts. He made his first ever 450SX main event in 2020 at the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross. On a PR-MX Kawasaki KX250, Karnow finished 21st in the 250SX West Region Championship.
#282 Bubba Pauli
Notes: Although he has not raced a 450SX main event since the 2019 East Rutherford on April 27, 2019, Pauli will lead the team in the 450SX Class in 2021.
#848 Joan Cros
Notes: The Spanish rider did not make any main events in 2020 but has joined the MADD Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki team for 2021.
Other Notable Free Agents:
#4 Blake Baggett
Notes: After splitting from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team in November, there has not been much talk about Baggett’s plans for 2021. Baggett has not responded to texts regarding his situation, so we are currently unaware if he intends on racing or not. Baggett’s name does not appear to be on the early entry lists for the opening round on Saturday.
#11 Kyle Chisholm
Notes: Chisholm is once again putting together a Team Chiz effort for 2021 on a Yamaha YZ450F. He finished 19th in the 2020 450SX standings.
#43 Fredrik Noren
Notes: After the closure of the JGRMX racing team doors, Noren has returned to his roots as he has put together a privateer effort on a Kawasaki KX450. Noren finished 27th in the 2020 450SX standings after only competing in four rounds due to an injury.
#22 Chad Reed
Notes: For the first time in 20 years, the two-time supercross champion will not be lining up for the season opener—or it sounds like at all. In an interview with Jason Weigandt on Wednesday, Reed said he is at peace with his retirement. Cheers on a great career, CR22.
#44 Tyler Bowers
Notes: Bowers announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he will unfortunately not be lining up for the first few rounds of the championship. He is expected to join the championship at round seven in Orlando, Florida, on a Kawasaki.
#46 Justin Hill
Hill was originally announced to return to the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda lineup, but then we heard he never actually signed his contact, and then the team replaced him with Broc Tickle. We’ve heard a smattering of rumors that Hill might end up racing for a privateer team this season, but as of today, nothing has been confirmed.
#78 Kyle Cunningham
Notes: Cunningham has not posted much on his plans for the new season but instead has continued to promote his riding teaching classes. Like Baggett, Cunningham’s name is not on the entry list for the opener—again although the list is not finalized.
#81 Justin Starling
Notes: Starling finished 17th in the 2020 250SX East Region. The Florida native has competed in a handful of 450SX events in the past but he is putting together his own deal to race full-time in the 450 Class this year.
