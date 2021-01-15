Here is a complete list of the 250SX team rosters for 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Riders who have announced which regional championship they are racing are also indicated next to their name.
Team Honda HRC
There will be a factory 250 Honda team under the HRC tent for the first time since 2008 as the Australian Lawrence brothers move over from the closed GEICO Honda team.
#18 Jett Lawrence | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#41 Hunter Lawrence | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll are back from the 2020 roster and will be joined by AMA Supercross rookie Stilez Robertson.
#24 RJ Hampshire | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#47 Jalek Swoll | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#67 Stilez Robertson | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, and Jordon Smith will return from the 2020 roster but the team will see two additional new faces in 2021. Jo Shimoda joins the team after his debut supercross season and rookie Seth Hammaker will make his pro debut later when the 250SX West Region kicks off in February.
#30 Jo Shimoda | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#31 Cameron McAdoo | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#38 Austin Forkner | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#80 Jordon Smith | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#150 Seth Hammaker | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas
The newly formed GasGas team has brough over second-year pro Pierce Brown from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM days and has brought on board former Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Michael Mosiman.
#42 Michael Mosiman | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#45 Pierce Brown | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Notes: Brown is coming off of knee surgery and is unsure if he will be ready for round one of 250SX West.
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team will have a fresh look in 2021 as only Justin Cooper and Colt Nichols are returning from last season’s team. GEICO Honda riders Jeremy Martin (back on the team) and Christin Craig have joined the roster, as have Jarrett Frye and Nate Thrasher—both raced Pro Motocross in 2020 but will make their respective AMA Supercross debuts in 2021.
#6 Jeremy Martin | Expected to race 250SX West Region
#29 Christian Craig | Expected to race 250SX East Region
#32 Justin Cooper | Expected to race 250SX West Region
#59 Jarrett Frye | Expected to race 250SX West Region
#64 Colt Nichols | Expected to race 250SX East Region
#91 Nate Thrasher | Expected to race 250SX West Region
Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing
Alex “Troll Train” Martin will be the lone rider for the new team that was created from the merging of the three teams.
#26 Alex Martin | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
With the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team moving to the GasGas brand, KTM created a factory 250 team and will feature Max Vohland, who will make his professional debut this weekend.
#115 Max Vohland | Confirmed 250SX East Region
Muc-Off Honda
The second-year, Australian-based team will once again have a two rider roster. The Mitchell squared team will welcome in Mitchell Harrison, who is new to the team after racing for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit team during the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Mitchell Oldenburg returns.
#35 Mitchell Harrison | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#49 Mitchell Oldenburg | Confirmed 250SX East Region
FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing
The second-year team will have Coty Schock return to the lineup and will add Carson Mumford to its roster. Mumford will be making his supercross debut.
#39 Carson Mumford | Expected 250SX West Region
#72 Coty Schock | Expected 250SX West Region
ClubMX
The ClubMX team will welcome in Garrett Marchbanks and Jace Owen (who raced for the team a few seasons ago) and will see Joey Crown return for a second year. Crown and Owen confirmed they’re racing West, we suspect Marchbanks will as well to make this a West-only team.
#61 Joey Crown | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#48 Garrett Marchbanks | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#68 Jace Owen | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Phoenix Racing Honda
The Phoenix Racing Honda team will welcome back Kyle Peters and have announced the signing of Mason Gonzales (rookie in 2020 Pro Motocross), and Enzo Lopes and Josh Osby from the ClubMX team. Gonzales suffered a broken fibula/tibia and ankle in December and is expected to miss all of supercross.
#62 Mason Gonzales | Injured, Out for Supercross
#50 Enzo Lopes | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#56 Kyle Peters | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#95 Josh Osby | Confirmed 250SX East Region
Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki
This is now the premier 250 Suzuki team now that JGRMX has closed its doors. Rookie Dilan Schwartz is the most tenured rider on the team since he spent a few amateur seasons with them. The team also features Sean Cantrell, Derek Drake, and veteran John Short. In a practice crash last month, Drake suffered a compound fracture to his femur and his expected return to riding in unknown at this point.
Sean Cantrell | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#33 Derek Drake | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#55 John Short | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#90 Dilan Schwartz | Confirmed 250SX West Region
AJE Motorsports/Motul
The AJE team saw several changes this off-season, including title sponsor, bike manufacturer, and team roster. Veteran Chris Blose is back but Mitchell Falk and Derek Kelley are new recruits.
#60 Chris Blose | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#74 Mitchell Falk | Confirmed 250SX West Region
#73 Derek Kelley | Confirmed 250SX West Region
JMC Motorsports Racing
Not much has changed for the JMC squad as Carson Brown and Martin Castelo are both back for another year on Husqvarna FC 250 models in the 250SX West Region.
#65 Carson Brown | Expected 250SX West Region
#63 Martin Castelo | Expected 250SX West Region
Red Bull KTM Canada
Jess Pettis is making his return to AMA Supercross in the U.S. for the first time since the 2019 San Diego Supercross. He will be pitted out of a sprinter van with support from KTM Canada.
#134 Jess Pettis | Confirmed 250SX East Region
Rides Unlimited Racing
This team is making the leap from amateur to pro. The KTM team will feature second-year man Chad Saultz and rookie Jonah Geistler.
#364 Chad Saultz | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#625 Jonah Geistler | Confirmed 250SX East Region
SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki
Jordan Jarvis will return to the team as the sole 250 rider and will look to make her first AMA Supercross main event.
Jordan Jarvis | Confirmed 250SX West Region
Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha
Ryan Clark’s Yamaha squad will welcome back Robbie Wageman and announced Chile native Hardy Munoz will also race for the team in 2021.
#69 Robbie Wageman | Expected 250SX West Region
#93 Hardy Munoz | Expected 250SX West Region
TiLube Honda Racing
Grant Harlan (supercross rookie) will return to the team for a second year after racing Pro Motocross and Max Sanford signed with the team and will make his AMA Supercross debut as well.
#76 Grant Harlan | Confirmed 250SX East Region
#162 Max Sanford | Confirmed 250SX East Region
Madd Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki
Logan Karnow will be the lone 250SX rider and will also compete in the 450SX Class on the opposite coast.
#88 Logan Karnow | Expected 250SX East Region
PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki
The Kawasaki squad will compete with four 250SX riders in 2021. Justin Thompson, the only rider from the 2020 team, will miss supercross due to a torn ACL but the team will have Luke Neese (raced for Phoenix Racing Honda in 2020), Devin Simonson (Houston 1 will be his pro debut), and Ryan Surratt (last raced SX at 2018 Houston, raced off-road in 2020) are new to the team.
#96 Justin Thompson | Injured, Out for Supercross
#125 Luke Neese | Expected 250SX East Region
#170 Devin Simonson | Expected 250SX East Region
#951 Ryan Surratt | Expected 250SX West Region
Dakota Alix | Expected 250SX West Region
Other Notable Free Agents:
#66 Jordan Bailey | Excepted 250SX West Region
Notes: The Florida rider was preparing for a second year with the TiLube Honda Racing team but Steve Matthes learned Bailey will not be lining up this weekend and his time with the Honda team has come to an end.
