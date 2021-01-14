The start this week is fairly long but has a very nice arc that will provide room to turn. Riders on the outside will have to really push the edge and carry speed through the outer edge of the corner while those on the inside will want to tip toe through the trickier inside line. Both lines can work and that’s what I like most. Starts where the far extremes have little chance of success don’t seem to be good for racing overall.

The first section will provide an opportunity to put a few triples together. The first triple looks to have a tabletop-ish landing so there may not be an opportunity to go 3-3 there. If that is the case, then the ideal 3-3-3 option is gone, too. Riders would then opt for a 3-2-3-1 option. That leads to another decision in the upcoming 90-degree, left-hand corner. Cutting across the inside of these is usually the play but this particular setup could reward an outside line. The inside line will force riders to go 1-2 or 2-1 but the outside could allow for a triple. Riders will likely try both options in qualifying practices and a consensus will likely form on which is the ideal line. My guess is that riders will cut across the inside line, stand up as they manual over the first single and then double onto the next straightaway. That is the shortest route and also the least airtime. Less airtime equals more opportunity to drive forward.

After charging across the mechanics’ area, another 90 degree left, there is a small tabletop that leads into the finish line double. A small double-double leads into the first bowl berm of 2021 and immediately into the first standard supercross triple. A flat 180 back onto the start straight is next and will create a fight for traction. Patience and technique will be on full display exiting this flat corner.

A single into a bowl berm sets riders up for a big double across the first corner. As if the big double wasn’t enough to get the heart rate up, the only set of whoops immediately follows the landing. Look for riders to push the pace as they enter these whoops. The deftest of whoops masters could make passes here on a regular basis if they decide to accelerate with reckless abandon. They could also end up in the Alpinestars Medical Truck, too.

Another bowl berm leads to a tricky rhythm section. Riders will either go 3-2 or 2-3 but both options lead to landing on top of or the downside of a tabletop. If riders can make it to the downside, that’s the ideal line, allowing them to double out and onto the flat area (also first corner). Another bowl berm brings riders back into the first rhythm straight away for lap two.