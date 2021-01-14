Results Archive
Max Anstie To Miss Opening Rounds of Supercross with Back Injury

January 14, 2021
Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki has announced Max Anstie will miss the opening rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Steve Matthes had heard that Anstie suffered practice crash and Anstie posted a photo of himself in the hospital but nothing else was public on what had happened. Today, the team confirmed the United Kingdom native had a crash during the last training day before the Houston 1 Supercross this weekend that resulted in a trip to the hospital and will now keep him sidelined for the early rounds of the championship.

Twisted Tea Suzuki regrets to inform you team racer Max Anstie of Winchester, United Kingdom will miss the opening rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Series. A crash during his final practice day leading up to the Houston opener resulted in a lower back injury. Please wish Max well in his recovery and potentially see him back competing on the track as soon as Indianapolis.” 

Anstie aggravated an injury in his ankle last year around Christmas time and had to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon, which left him sidelined for the entire 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider will make his 450SX debut upon entering the championship.

Here is the photo that Anstie shared to his social media followers after his practice crash.
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now