The 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross kicks off this weekend in Houston. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie will miss the opening rounds of supercross due to a lower back injury suffered while practicing. The team did not go into detail but had the following to say:

Twisted Tea Suzuki regrets to inform you team racer Max Anstie of Winchester, United Kingdom will miss the opening rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Series. A crash during his final practice day leading up to the Houston opener resulted in a lower back injury. Please wish Max well in his recovery and potentially see him back competing on the track as soon as Indianapolis.

Dylan Ferrandis – HAND | IN

Comment: Ferrandis broke his hand in early December while practicing. He’s back on the bike, and when we checked with the team this week we were told he’s good to go for Houston.

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: McElrath suffered a separated shoulder roughly two weeks ago while practicing. At the time he said it was unlikely he’d race in Houston, but has since said he’s planning on letting pain be his guide on whether or not he’ll race this Saturday night. McElrath had the following to say in a pre-race press conference:

"Doctor G told me to let pain be my guide. I can deal with some pain but without much strength there that's the hard part. I'll be at the first round and we'll wait and see how I feel there and if I can do something,” McElrath said on Monday.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller dislocated his wrist and tore some wrist ligaments during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’s still healing up but plans to return to racing in Orlando.