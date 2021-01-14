Houston 1 Supercross Begins Live at 6 pm on NBCSN
January 14, 2021 7:05pm | by: Press Release
STAMFORD, Conn.—The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a tripleheader in Houston with Round 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Round 3 on Saturday, Jan. 23, live at 8 p.m. ET.
Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays.
Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
- Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
- Host: Daniel Blair
- Reporter: Will Christien
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – NBCSN
- Streaming – Peacock Premium
View the broadcast information for the first three rounds: Houston 1 (Saturday, January 16), Houston 2 (Tuesday, January 19), and Houston 3 (Saturday, January23).
- Supercross
Houston 1 (East)Saturday, January 16
- Supercross
Houston 2 (East)Tuesday, January 19
- Supercross
Houston 3 (East)Saturday, January 23