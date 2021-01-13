Results Archive
SX Preview Show: Episode 4 - The Team Players

January 13, 2021 3:15pm | by: , , , &

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti
FILM: Travis Marx
EDIT: Kellen Brauer

The field for the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season packs a lot of punch down the running order with some big names just now being mentioned in our fourth episode! With so many team changes and fresh faces, a lot of mid-field riders have the potential to create quite a buzz with their performances this season.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and guest host Phil Nicoletti, break down teams like Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTM, HEP Twisted Tea Suzuki, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda and many more. Be sure to also watch our first episode highlighting championship favorites, Episode 2 which discusses the challengers, and Episode 3 that highlights the future generation of 450SX class stars.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and NewRay.

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | next generation

