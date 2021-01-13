Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Introduces 2021 SX Team Via Virtual Presentation

As the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team gears up for the upcoming 2021 AMA Supercross Championship, its six-rider lineup of Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson sit down with world-renown motorsports commentators Ralph Sheheen and Jeff Emig to break down their past, present and future with an exclusive up-close-and-personal Virtual Press Conference from The Baker’s Factory in Florida.

Coming off an exciting 450SX podium sweep at the end of 2020, the dynamic trio of Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson returns to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team once again, all aboard the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION. Osborne, who most recently captured the 2020 450MX Championship, brought a strong charge into the final rounds of Supercross and he looks to pick up where he left off in 2020. His teammate and 2018 450SX Champion, Jason Anderson, is a consistent front-runner in the highly-stacked class and he has his sights set on returning to the center of the podium this season. Dean Wilson continues to solidify his presence in the premier class, where he most recently captured a third-place podium finish at the 2020 season finale. With a healthy slate heading into 2021, Wilson looks to join his teammates in the season-long battle for top contention.