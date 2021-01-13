Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Viney Ranch Supercross Testing

January 13, 2021 12:00pm | by: &

With teams making last-minute changes ahead of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener we sent Spencer Owens out to Viney Ranch SX in California to see what was going on with FXR/Chaparral Honda's Carson Mumford, Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki's Brandon Hartranft, Max Anstie, and Adam Enticknap, and SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki's Alex Ray. Watch as the guys practice starts, dial in the whoops, time rhythms, and get their settings perfected ahead of the Houston Supercross.

Film/Photos: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

  • Max Anstie Spencer Owens
  • Carson Mumford Spencer Owens
  • Max Anstie Spencer Owens
  • Brandon Hartranft Spencer Owens
  • Alex Ray Spencer Owens
  • Carson Mumford Spencer Owens
  • Brandon Hartranft Spencer Owens
  • Adam Enticknap Spencer Owens
  • Adam Enticknap Spencer Owens
  • Carson Mumford Spencer Owens
  • Max Anstie Spencer Owens
  • Max Anstie Spencer Owens
  • Max Anstie Spencer Owens
  • Max Anstie Spencer Owens
  • Dylan Woodcock Spencer Owens
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now