Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Pete Fox

January 13, 2021 1:35pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Pete Fox has a new gig and for the first time he talks publicly. I called up Fox to talk about his new venture Renen, what it is, how you can get it, signing Ryder Difrancesco, his inspiration for starting it, and we talk some Fox Racing as well.

Listen to the Fox podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

