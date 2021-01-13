Chad Reed has always been next-level with his passion for the sport. Many times it appeared there was no ending in sight, regardless of age, team situation, injuries, or any other reason—Chad was just always going to line up. Well, on Saturday, the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will begin, and for the first time since the 2001 SX opener, Chad Reed will not be on the starting gate. Jason Weigandt called Chad on Wednesday morning to find out why he didn't attempt to ramp up an effort this time and found Chad much more at peace with retirement than anyone—including Chad himself—ever expected.

