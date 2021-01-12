Results Archive
SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - Next Generation

January 12, 2021 2:10pm | by: , , , &

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti
FILM: Travis Marx
EDIT: Kellen Brauer

As a new group of fresh faces begin to fill out the spots in the 450SX class, the question bears asking: when the next generation take over the top? From a solid rookie campaign out of Adam Cianciarulo to the upcoming debuts of Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, and Shane McElrath, this new group is looking to turn some serious heads in 2021.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and special guest Phil Nicoletti discuss their thoughts on the prospects of all four riders and why this year they could make a difference near the front. Be sure to also look back to our first two episodes where 450SX title contenders like Tomac, Webb, and Roczen (Episode 1) as well as a list of several other contenders (Episode 2) are all discussed.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and NewRay.

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

