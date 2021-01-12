That wasn’t that long ago, and Anderson and Musquin are still here, yet, likely no longer at the top of anyone’s favorites list. As an example, today Monster Energy Supercross published its first Power Rankings list of 2021 (which is a vote from a large panel of industry experts) and Anderson is ranked sixth, and Musquin tenth.

For Anderson, this is based on simple math. He hasn’t won a Monster Energy Supercross race since that 2018 Championship season. Anderson isn’t usually one to use the “everyone always doubts me” angle for motivation, and he’s usually pretty brutally honest about his performances. When asked about this in last night’s press conference, he didn’t take umbrage with it.

“Uh, yeah, obviously I won in 2018 and I haven’t won since, so they have some facts to back up their argument,” said Anderson of the critics. “I’m hoping to get back to that level and be winning and stuff, but it’s tough because you have these younger guys coming up and the level just gets gnarlier every year. No one is making it easy on me or the other guys, the competition is deep.

"Compared to last year coming in, I feel better, but I also feel there’s a lot of guys that are firing on all cylinders," Anderson adds. "Yeah, I definitely hope to be back at that level and hopefully I’ll be back winning.”

Anderson gathered some headlines when he announced a split with trainer Aldon Baker last year during the break between Daytona and Salt Lake City. To Anderson’s credit, after that break he very nearly won the final Monster Energy Supercross of the season (his seat fell off while leading) and then ran away with the first moto of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season. Now he’s embarked on his first off-season without Baker in several years.

“I feel really good,” said Anderson. “I have [training] help from Derin Stockton, and at the practice track I’ve been riding on my own as far as the motos, but I’m still at the track with Barcia, the GasGas guys, other guys. We’re on our own schedule but we can kind of spy on each other around the track. This is my first off-season doing it on my own without Aldon. We’ll see where we are, but I’m enjoying myself and having fun, and that usually makes my riding and everything better.”

Musquin lost contender status after missing all of last season with a knee injury. The delayed start to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross gave him time to get back to the races, and Marvin was very nearly back to his old level. A few rough motos late in the season dropped him to fourth in the standings, and he admitted his knee was still an issue at those races. So, can Marvin get all the way back to where he was in 2018 and 2019, when he took second and third in 450SX, respectively?