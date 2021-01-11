I’ve been asking this of every rider. You will not have the comfort of your factory test track after the opening round the day after Houston 1. Are you nervous about that at all?

Honestly I haven't really put too much thought into it, no. We have two tracks here at KTM, I've ridden a lot of different stuff on my same setting and my bike works well. Obviously racers get kooky after the first race. Obviously we’re not gonna be able to test during the week and stuff like that, but for me it's okay because we have the KTM, the Husqvarna, and the GasGas brand, all similar setups, similar bikes, so we should be able to feed off that and feed off each other. Those guys have a lot more years on the bike so they'll be able to know maybe what they need, and if I’m searching for something I can go to Rog [Roger De Coster] or talk to TK [Tyler Keefe] or whatever, so I’m not too worried about that.

You had highs last year. You didn’t have a bad season. You were in title contention heading to Daytona. What seemed to be the problem is some things were great and then other things, like Salt Lake City, were not great. So our theory is that you might be more consistent across the board, track to track, now. What do you think about that?

Well I think this motorcycle in general is more consistent. I don’t know if it’s the steel frame, the way it delivers power, the suspension, whatever you want to say, it’s more consistent. It gets starts, too. What a lot of people don’t really know is that last year we were searching right away after the first race. We knew there was there were things we needed to fix, and we were testing insane during the week throughout the whole entire series. You know it was kind of a new team last year. We put together new guys and we had a good crew but we just ran out of time. When we got to Salt Lake all the little issues we had on the tacky tracks and stuff like that, or like A2 where we had like a ninth place, a lot of things that showed up there, that was just Salt Lake City pretty much for however how many rounds we were there. We didn't have somewhere to go test when we were in Salt Lake City. Not sure that would have helped us a lot, it would have helped us a little bit. We just didn't have the capabilities and the support behind us to fix the bike.

I asked only because you said the bike worked good at the Anaheim 1 track. So it seemed like some tracks it was good and other tracks it was not.

Yeah that's kind of how it felt. You just didn't know what you were gonna get. This bike's really consistent, it adapts to the tracks well, slick, tacky, whatever. Now, a lot of different tracks are going to show up versus the three California tracks we’ve been riding, but I just feel like with my experience and all the years I've been racing, I should be able to pick up on that stuff and be good and use the resources I have around me to, you know, adapt to those things. So, I feel good about it.