HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti

FILM: Travis Marx

EDIT: Kellen Brauer

These guys have been there and done that in their careers, but can they take an ultimate step and contend for this year's Monster Energy Supercross Championship? In Episode 2 of our 2021 Racer X Supercross Preview Shows, we discuss Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia, and Dean Wilson, who all have varying levels of recent success entering 2021.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and special guest Phil Nicoletti, highlight the differences between each rider and who they believe could make the biggest leap out of this group. Be sure to also watch our first episode which highlights title favorites like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen.

