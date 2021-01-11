Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule

SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - 450 Contenders

January 11, 2021 12:20pm | by: , , , &

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti
FILM: Travis Marx
EDIT: Kellen Brauer

These guys have been there and done that in their careers, but can they take an ultimate step and contend for this year's Monster Energy Supercross Championship? In Episode 2 of our 2021 Racer X Supercross Preview Shows, we discuss Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia, and Dean Wilson, who all have varying levels of recent success entering 2021.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and special guest Phil Nicoletti, highlight the differences between each rider and who they believe could make the biggest leap out of this group. Be sure to also watch our first episode which highlights title favorites like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and NewRay.

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now