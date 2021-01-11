Look, generally anyone rides better when they’re thinking that way.

Yeah, exactly. It’s hard as a racer not to get down on bad results and stuff like that but coming home to a wife and kids and family and stuff, it just opens your eyes to a new perspective. I used to think if dirt bikes doesn’t happen, then that’s the end of my life. What am I going to do? I don’t know anything else. Just kind of looking at it as it is only dirt bikes has kind of helped me out a lot. Trying to figure out just this summer what’s going to happen, what is the next step and having some back-up plans in place just in case dirt bikes doesn’t work out. It just kind of made me feel a little bit better about the position I’m in and just trying to enjoy every bit of it.

You didn’t get to race in Australia, because no one did. So, we didn’t hear from you for a while. You actually had your knee worked on and stuff like that. What have the last couple months been like?

I got my knee fixed the Monday after the last Salt Lake City race. Flew out to San Jose. Got it fixed by Dr. Ting. Really just kind of made a game out of it, honestly. Just wanted to get as healthy as I could as fast as I could, just to see what I could do. I worked with some really cool physical therapists in the Fort Worth area. We just had fun with it. My doctor kind of gave them the freedom to push me as hard as we could. The therapy sessions were not fun. I was almost in tears every time. But I knew I had to do that to get to where I was. I got released to ride my dirt bike at 12 weeks, which is pretty crazy for a knee recovery. Then I just kind of eased into it from there. I didn’t have anything to be back for, so I just kind of rode once or twice a week just for fun. Get my feet wet and get back in the swing of things. I really enjoyed the off-the-bike training, the cycling, the gym, the therapy, all that stuff. I’ve kind of always said with injuries, getting healthy is the easy part. It’s the mental stuff that really takes a toll on you. So, I tried to just have some fun with it and make a game out of it. I really enjoyed my recovery, actually. It’s kind of crazy to say. It was a fun summer.