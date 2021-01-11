2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series Begins in Starkville

The 450 Pro heat one race opened with Bitterman on the ground in the first lap, and falling to seventh place. Bitterman would work throughout the heat to move back up to third place by the end. Peters finished the heat in first and Park came in second. The second heat of the 450 Pro class was a lot more tame than the second of the 250 Pro class. Steinke came out of the gate strong alongside Alessi, with Steinke falling behind Alessi into second place. The race finished the way it started with Alessi taking first, Steinke taking second and Teasdale coming in third.

The 250 Pro main event, opened up with a little shake up. Due to his heat race finish earlier in the evening, Steinke was left with second to last gate pick, which ended up with him being close to the outside gate to start the race. This gate ended up working for him as he pulled off the holeshot and started the race in first place ahead of Peters. Peters zoned in and was ultimately able to regain his top spot in the class. Peters was able to hold off Steinke to secure the win. Steinke took second place with Park taking third.

Steinke switched up his gate position for the 450 Pro main event, from the outside to the very most inside gate pick. Alessi instead decided to try his luck at one of the outside gates. Steinke saw success again off of the start, taking the holeshot yet again and taking the early lead. Peters was able to regain his first place spot a little quicker this go around and taking back the lead by the end of the second lap. Steinke and Park battled for second place for much of the race, with lapped riders allowing for Bitterman to catch up and join the battle for the podium spots. Park starts to pull ahead a bit, in lap eight, from Bitterman and Steinke to secure his second place spot in the race. What looked to be a battle for third between Bitterman and Steinke, ended up being a battle for fourth, as Alessi was able to sneak by the two riders at the end of the race and snag that third spot on the podium. Steinke ended the race in fourth and Bitterman in fifth.

And with that, the opening weekend of the 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series comes to a close. The riders have the week to make any needed changes before Round Three kicks off on Friday in Lubbock, Texas. Will someone knock Peters off the top spot in rounds three or four? We will let you know!

Round 1 Results

250 Pro Sport

450 Pro Sport

Round 2 Results

250 Pro Sport

450 Pro Sport

Championship Standings

Pro Series Ranking

Images by Jack Jaxkson