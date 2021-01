With the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship only one week away, teams are putting the finishing touches on their preparation. Spencer Owens was able to spend time at the Kawasaki test track as the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team continued their supercross testing.

Watch as team riders Austin Forkner, Jo Shimoda, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker and former pro racer turned test rider Ivan Tedesco rip around the test track.

Film/Photos: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby