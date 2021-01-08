The Weege Show: GasGas Goes Supercross Racing

GasGas is a long-standing trials and enduro brand from Spain, but now it has been purchased by the KTM Group, which led to a major upgrade. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull team is tabbed with the GasGas supercross and motocross debut in the U.S., but there just might be more differences between GasGas and KTM/Husqvarna than you realize. What does the future hold? Oh, and the present? Jason Weigandt walks and talks through it.