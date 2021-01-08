RCSX Hosts Supercross Futures with Addition of 250 Futures Class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 12th Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross (RCSX), sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), is excited to serve as an AMA Road to Supercross points-earning event by bringing the 250 Futures to the 2021 event at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are excited to have the 2021 AMA Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross serve as an AMA Road to Supercross points-earning event,” says Mike Pelletier, AMA Director of Racing. “Riders will have the opportunity to compete at the historic Daytona International Speedway, which is the same venue the stars of the AMA Supercross series will have raced on the night prior. These are the future stars of AMA Supercross, and the future looks bright.”

With the recent announcement of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2021 season schedule, Feld Entertainment also announced they will be partnering with the AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s and additional AMA Major Championships, such as RCSX, to host the Road to Supercross platform.

Dave Prater, Director of Supercross, for Series organizers Feld Entertainment, Inc, reported that “Monster Energy Supercross is pleased to have the opportunity to feature the next generation of Supercross athletes at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Supercross has been an integral element in the history of our sport, hosting events for 50 years, and the inclusion of the Supercross 250 Futures program is a fitting addition to the overall Supercross race weekend.”

The twelfth annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross Championship will take place Sunday, March 7 through Tuesday, March 9 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For more information on the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross, visit the series' official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Main image by Simon Cudby