Racerhead #2

Welcome to the first Racerhead of a brand-new year.… Another year of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is upon us. That's right, there's just one more day to the off-season, and this is it.

Is there a town mentioned more in our sport that Anaheim? It's been the site of more SX races than any other town in the world, and as the annual season opener, as well as its multiple stops each year, it gets pretty much all the mentions in the off-season too. And whenever someone gets hurt or makes a big team change, they are almost always trying to be "ready for Anaheim." How exactly did Anaheim, California, and not the actual birthplaces of supercross—Daytona for daytime purposes, Los Angeles for the nighttime version—become the capital of supercross?

Lost? That’s because that’s how the first Racerhead of 2020 started off.

One year ago, the world was a much different place, and so was the sport of supercross. Now in 2021 there is no Anaheim on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, nor any other city on the West Coast. COVID-19, which certainly wasn’t on my radar, or probably anyone else’s in the supercross world, has changed everything—temporarily at least. We hope. Now the series is starting a week later, with a three-race set in Houston’s NRG Stadium, with three races in eight days—another thing no one had any inkling would became a thing for SX/MX/MXGP. But for now, that’s what promoters are forced to do to try to get a full series in, along with limited spectators, mandatory pre-screening COVID-19 tests, social-distancing protocols, masks and face coverings for everyone in the paddock, virtual press conferences on Zoom, and all those other things we never thought we’d be dealing with as late as the first Friday of last January.

Now we’re headed into the 2021 season with a lot of changes. A lot of things are no longer a part of the series. Chad Reed seems to have truly, finally retired (though we’re still not counting him out), the Joe Gibbs Racing Suzuki squad is gone, as is GEICO Honda, not to mention Yamaha’s in-house factory team and all of its familiar faces. Even longtime television announcer Ralph Sheheen is no longer calling supercross, and NBC Sports Gold is no longer a thing either. None of those have been very good developments.

On the other hand, there’s a new OEM coming to the starting gate with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team, the Honda factory team is back in the 250cc ranks, the highly successful Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team has expanded to include Yamaha’s 450 efforts, Suzuki is giving more help to the Bar X team, and by the looks and sounds of it, almost everyone is healthy and ready to go—er, well, there was one January surprise, as SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Shane McElrath announced on social media: