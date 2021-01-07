Team Tedder is Hiring for 2021 SX Season

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing is looking for a pit crew member to travel with the team throughout the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

The intern mechanic/pit crew specialist will travel with the team to support mechanics, filming, and help set up the team's pit throughout the season.

Team Tedder will have two 450 riders aboard Factory KTM 450 SX-F models competing for the series championship.

Please send your resume by e-mail to jobs@teamtedderracing.com. The position starts immediately. Visit our website at www.TeamTedderRacing.com.