Supercross Preview Show to Air This Saturday, January 9 on NBC

January 7, 2021 12:50pm | by:

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season one-hour preview special will air Saturday, January 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross Champion Eli TomacKen RoczenCooper WebbJason AndersonJustin BarciaZach Osborne, Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton and others as they prepare for the gate to drop in Houston on Saturday, January 16. Encore presentations of the program will be presented on Sunday, January 10, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Monday, January 11, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

