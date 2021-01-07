Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 250 SX-F Garage Build

January 7, 2021 2:00pm | by: &

Dave O’Connor grew up riding dirt bikes in Waterford, Ireland. He started riding when he was 15 but had a dream to come to California to work in the motorcycle industry. He spent three months riding the tracks of Southern California and loved it so much he applied for jobs at several different companies, landing at KTM North America as media relations technician for six years before taking over the department as media relations manager. He loved going to the track and helping all the test riders, yet he wanted his own business, so he took the plunge and started his own racing services shop. DOC MX Racing Services was born, and so was his vet weapon of choice: the 2020 KTM 250 SX-F.

Build: DOC MX Racing Services / @docmxracingservices 

Photos: Dallas Dunn

Video: Kellen Brauer

Words: Kris Keefer

Parts List:

DOC MX Racing Services

Full Bike Race Prep 

@docmxracingservices 

 

Vertex Pistons  

High Compression GP Racer Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)

vertexpistons.com 

 

Hot Cams

Stage One Cams, Valve Shim Kit

hotcamsinc.com

 

Twisted Development

Engine Mapping, Vortex ECU

td-racing.com

 

ESR Suspension

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

@fuellerr

 

Nacstar Wheels 

Complete Wheelset

nacstar.com

 

Supersprox 

Rear Sprocket 52T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

supersproxusa.com

 

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com    

 

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Plates and Outer Cover

hinsonracing.com

 

FMF Racing 

Megabomb with 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com   

 

Dunlop 

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Works Connection  

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Stem Nut, Holeshot Device

worksconnection.com 

 

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds 

decalmx.com

 

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit in Orange with Stadium Front Plate

ufoplasticusa.com

 

MotoSeat  

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com     

 

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racing.com

 

VP Racing Fuels  

T4 Fuel (runs on pump fuel as well)

vpracingfuels.com 

 

ODI 

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Champ Handlebars

odigrips.com

 

Galfer USA

Front and Rear Brake Pads, Front and Rear Rotors 

galferusa.com

 

FCP Racing

Engine Mount Kit 

fcpracing.com

 

Light Speed

Carbon Rear Chain Guide, Carbon Skid Plate

lightspeedcarbon.com

 

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

icwbikestands.com

  • 217025_pipe Dallas Dunn
  • 217028_pegs Dallas Dunn
  • 217026_hub Dallas Dunn
  • 217030_hoses Dallas Dunn
  • 217029_graphics Dallas Dunn
  • 217031_whip Dallas Dunn
  • 217032_guys Dallas Dunn
  • 217595_bike Dallas Dunn

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

