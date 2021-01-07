Dave O’Connor grew up riding dirt bikes in Waterford, Ireland. He started riding when he was 15 but had a dream to come to California to work in the motorcycle industry. He spent three months riding the tracks of Southern California and loved it so much he applied for jobs at several different companies, landing at KTM North America as media relations technician for six years before taking over the department as media relations manager. He loved going to the track and helping all the test riders, yet he wanted his own business, so he took the plunge and started his own racing services shop. DOC MX Racing Services was born, and so was his vet weapon of choice: the 2020 KTM 250 SX-F.

Build: DOC MX Racing Services / @docmxracingservices

Photos: Dallas Dunn

Video: Kellen Brauer

Words: Kris Keefer

Parts List:

DOC MX Racing Services

Full Bike Race Prep

@docmxracingservices

Vertex Pistons

High Compression GP Racer Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)

vertexpistons.com

Hot Cams

Stage One Cams, Valve Shim Kit

hotcamsinc.com

Twisted Development

Engine Mapping, Vortex ECU

td-racing.com

ESR Suspension

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

@fuellerr

Nacstar Wheels

Complete Wheelset

nacstar.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket 52T, Front Sprocket 14T, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Plates and Outer Cover

hinsonracing.com

FMF Racing

Megabomb with 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Stem Nut, Holeshot Device

worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit in Orange with Stadium Front Plate

ufoplasticusa.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel (runs on pump fuel as well)

vpracingfuels.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Champ Handlebars

odigrips.com

Galfer USA

Front and Rear Brake Pads, Front and Rear Rotors

galferusa.com

FCP Racing

Engine Mount Kit

fcpracing.com

Light Speed

Carbon Rear Chain Guide, Carbon Skid Plate

lightspeedcarbon.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

icwbikestands.com