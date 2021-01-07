GasGas North America Presents Diverse Lineup Of Talented Riders At Inaugural Team Intro

MURRIETA, Calif.—GasGas North America proudly announced its plans to go racing in 2021 on Thursday morning alongside a press event held near the company’s North American Headquarters in California. Showcasing a diverse lineup of world-class athletes, GasGas is pleased to introduce its first-ever U.S. supercross/motocross effort to the brand’s already rich and proud history in offroad motorcycle racing and trials competition.

The highly-anticipated Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team is set to make its official U.S. racing debut next Saturday, January 16 for the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship in Houston, Texas. Justin Barcia, who will bang bars in the premier 450SX class aboard the MC 450F, is no stranger to kicking off the season with fire as he has enjoyed opening-round victories over the last two seasons (2020 and ’19), in addition to claiming a solid third-place podium at the 2018 opener. His teammates, Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown, are set to divide and conquer the 250SX class aboard the MC 250F. Mosiman will begin the charge in the Eastern division and Brown will look to finish strong in the West.

Longtime manager of Troy Lee Designs’ race team efforts, Tyler Keefe, will head up the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team with years of knowledge and expertise behind him.

Tyler Keefe