The Factory Connection team began priming riders such as Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and Trey Canard to make the transition from the GEICO Honda 250 team to the factory Honda 450 team and as the old saying goes, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

Well that was the case until the GEICO Honda team was forced to cease operations last fall, as we all know. So now, the premier Honda 250 program is back in the hands of the Honda HRC team.

In a virtual presentation of the its 2021 team yesterday, Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe acknowledged the addition of the factory 250 team to Honda HRC. Just as former GEICO Honda riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence join the Honda HRC effort, former GEICO Honda team manager Josh Wisenor has also come on board with the Honda HRC team. Kehoe said Wisenor will become the 250 crew chief, joining Lars Lindstrom as the 450 crew chief.

“The advantages of the new structure with the 250 program joining the 450 team here at Team Honda HRC, we are integrating them into our team to being one, united, stronger team,” said Kehoe. “I think the new, young talent that is coming on board, we will learn from their experience and they can learn from the experience from our 450 program. So I think that ultimately in the end, it's going to make our whole team stronger, more experienced, and ready to go for the championships.”