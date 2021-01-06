It appears there will be a delay with Shane McElrath’s full-time 450SX debut, as the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas Honda rider crashed last Tuesday and suffered a separated shoulder.

We texted with McElrath yesterday and he said he will “probably” miss Houston but shouldn’t be out for long. As off-season injuries go, this isn’t gnarly, but if it does cost him the opening rounds in Houston it will be a bit of a blow.

McElrath is coming off of a runner-up finish in last year’s 250SX East Championship and third in the 250MX National Championship.

He made a brief post on Instagram regarding the injury yesterday.