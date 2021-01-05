FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Dave Antolak started the iconic TUF Racing dealership in Illinois and ran it for years very successfully and along the way supported more than a few racers. I called up Dave to talk about his roots in the sport, working with UFO now, getting his race team going, years of SX and MX racing, and more.

Listen to the Antolak podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.