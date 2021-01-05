$63K Raised At The 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day
TEMECULA, California—The 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day presented by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC took place Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Over 800 supporters attended and enjoyed a day of fun outdoors. The event raised $63,000 for The Kurt Caselli Foundation’s mission of Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off-Road Riders. The proceeds will fund various safety initiatives and scholastic scholarships in 2021 and beyond.
This year’s ride day held at the renowned Fox Raceway had a wide range of entertainment for the entire off-road community. In addition to their several motocross tracks for all ages and abilities, there was an exclusive Caselli off-road loop, the loop was a six-mile marked course with optional easy and hard routes.
Announcer Kenny Bell did a great job keeping attendees informed with event updates and happenings. Announcements were broadcasted over loudspeakers and on 101.7 FM radio frequency to allow for social distancing. The vendor row featured 28 of the industry’s top motorcycle manufacturers, gear, hard parts, and accessory companies including our event sponsors KTM USA, FMF Racing, and Fox Racing.
Afternoon activities kicked off with the Caselli Team Challenge where attendees lined the fence of the vet track and watched the fun unfold. The event is a lemans race-style 20-minute moto where each off-road and motocross celebrity rider is randomly paired up with a registered participant. The duo of Pro rider Johnny Girroir and participant Christian Campos came out on top as the winning team and will have their names engraved on the coveted, perpetual Team Challenge trophy. Following the Team Challenge, all riders were invited to participate in the Legend Memorial lap to show respect in remembrance of Kurt Caselli.
During The Kurt Caselli Foundation presentation, Fox Racing & FMF Racing presented The Kurt Caselli Foundation with a check for $13,849, a portion of the proceeds from the 2021 Fox FMF Legion collab limited edition gear. Jon Knake of Andrew, Texas was selected as the INTENSE Tazer MX eBike winner, which had been donated by Parts Unlimited and INTENSE. The eBike raised over $10,000 for the Foundation. Five recipients were awarded the Spring 2021 Scholarship: Jonathan Fitzgerald of Apopka, FL, Justin Waters of Pearland, TX, Luc Santos of Kamas, UT, Brooke Olivas of Oak Hills, CA, and Timothy Steiner of Van Etten, NY. Fall 2020 Scholarship recipients were also recognized during the presentation. Each recipient received $2,500 which will be directly applied to their tuition. The Scholarship application for the Fall 2021 semester is now open at KurtCaselli.com/scholarship.
Go to KurtCaselli.com to see more photos and video from the event now!
Images by Justin Ferrari