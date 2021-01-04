Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

January 4, 2021 6:30am

Main Image Courtesy of Midwest Moto Media

Hoosier Arenacross

Round 5 (of 17) — Mid-America Center — Council Bluffs, Iowa

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM2-125
1stGrant HarlanHonda1-222
3rdCheyenne HarmonHonda3-320
4thCarter GordonHonda7-418
5thPreston TaylorKawasaki1-516
6thIzaih ClarkHonda4-615
7thDillon CloyedYamaha8-714
8thJohn BerryHusqvarna6-813
9thJeff CrutcherKTM3-912
10thNicholas MaretKawasaki4-1011

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM2-125
1stCheyenne HarmonHonda3-222
3rdPreston TaylorKawasaki1-320
4thGrant HarlanHonda1-418
5thIzaih ClarkHonda4-516
6thCarter GordonHonda2-615
7thJohn BerryHusqvarna7-714
8thDillon CloyedYamaha5-813
9thJustin KellyKawasaki3-912
10thJeff CrutcherKTM6-1011

Round 6 (of 17) — Mid-America Center — Council Bluffs, Iowa

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-125
1stCheyenne HarmonHonda2-222
3rdGrant HarlanHonda1-320
4thIzaih ClarkHonda3-418
5thCarter GordonHonda4-516
6thZack WilliamsKTM4-615
7thDillon CloyedYamaha4-714
8thJohn BerryHusqvarna5-813
9thBrandon YatesHusqvarna6-912
10thJustin KellyKawasaki7-1011

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stCheyenne HarmonHonda2-125
1stPreston TaylorKawasaki2-222
3rdIzaih ClarkHonda3-320
4thDillon CloyedYamaha4-418
5thZack WilliamsKTM4-516
6thJeff CrutcherKTM8-615
7thMichael HicksKTM1-714
8thCarter GordonHonda3-813
9thBrandon YatesHusqvarna5-912
10thZack ArcherKawasaki6-1011

Championship Standings

250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM134
1stGrant HarlanHonda126
3rdPreston TaylorKawasaki85
4thCheyenne HarmonHonda82
5thKevin MoranzKTM66
6thJeff CrutcherKTM57
7thCarter GordonHonda54
8thJohn BerryHusqvarna48
9thBrandon YatesHusqvarna47
10thHunter AngellKTM45

450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM126
1stGrant Harlan Honda107
3rdPreston TaylorKawasaki100
4thCheyenne HaromHonda80
5thCarter GordonHonda61
6thSean CalderonKTM57
7thKevin MoranzKTM50
7thJeff CrutcherKTM50
9thJohn BerryHusqvarna38
9thChase MarquierKawasaki38

43rd Annual Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia — 12 Stages — January 3 to January 15

Stage 1 (of 12) Finish

PositionRiderCountryMachineTime
1stToby PriceAustraliaKTM03H 17' 49''
2ndKevin BenavidesArgentinaHonda03H 18' 24''
3rdMatthias WalknerAustriaKTM03H 18' 24''
4thSam SunderlandUnited KingdomKTM03H 19' 52''
5thLorenzo SantolinoSpainSherco03H 22' 14''
6thXavier De SoultraitFranceHusqvarna03H 22' 23''
7thFranco CaimiArgentinaYamaha03H 22' 36''
8thSkyler HowesUnited StatesKTM03H 23' 20''
9thLuciano BenavidesArgentinaHusqvarna03H 25' 28''
10thOriol MenaSpainRieju03H 26' 05''

Follow along with the 2021 Dakar Rally via live timing and scoring.

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NARicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross ResultsNA
NADaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
TDBAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
