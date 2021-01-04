Each year, prior to the start of the season, Racer X looks back at the all-time list of premier class wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a *) below:

450SX career wins: 34

Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 3

Notes: Tomac was able to clinch his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship in the 450SX class last year. He also racked up seven wins on the year and pulled to a tie for sixth all-time with Ryan Dungey. If, or when, Tomac breaks through for his first win of 2021, he will stand alone with just Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and Ryan Villopoto ahead of him.