Each year, prior to the start of the season, Racer X looks back at the all-time list of premier class wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a *) below:
Eli Tomac
- 450SX career wins: 34
- Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 3
- Notes: Tomac was able to clinch his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship in the 450SX class last year. He also racked up seven wins on the year and pulled to a tie for sixth all-time with Ryan Dungey. If, or when, Tomac breaks through for his first win of 2021, he will stand alone with just Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and Ryan Villopoto ahead of him.
Ken Roczen
- 450SX career wins: 15
- Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 5
- Notes: After nearly three years between wins following his massive arm injury in 2017, Ken Roczen broke through in 2020 for four wins on the season. He now moves up to 16th all-time, just one win behind Jean-Michel Bayle.
Cooper Webb
- 450SX career wins: 11
- Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 6
- Notes: Webb finished second in 2020 during his title defense but still picked up four wins along the way. He now slots into a tie with Mike “Too Tall” Bell for 19th all-time.
Justin Barcia
- 450SX career wins: 4
- Last win: 2020 Anaheim 1
- Notes: Barcia claimed the Anaheim opener for the second year in a row but struggled to find that same success the rest of the season. He moved into a tie for 34th all-time with Doug Henry, Donnie Hansen, Darrell Shultz, and Jimmy Weinert.
Zach Osborne
- 450SX career wins: 1
- Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 7
- Notes: Zach Osborne broke through for his first career 450SX win at the finale last year. He parlayed that success into his first ever 450 Class championship in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well. With loads of momentum on his side, Osborne looks to contend for a title in 2021 and possible stack some wins onto his tally.
Jason Anderson
- 450SX career wins: 7
- Last win: 2018 Atlanta
- Notes: Since claiming the 2018 Atlanta Supercross en route to his maiden 450SX title, Anderson has yet to return to the center step of the podium. In 2019, his title defense with the #1 plate ended only three rounds into the season when he suffered a practice crash that ended his supercross season. He came close to winning the main event at the 2020 finale until he lost his seat and eventually finished second to Osborne. Entering the 2021 season, Anderson is tied with David Vuillemin, Jeff Emig, and Johnny O'Mara for 26th all-time.
Marvin Musquin
- 450SX career wins: 8
- Last win: 2019 Seattle
- Notes: Musquin missed all of the 2020 supercross season with a knee injury. He sits in a tie for 23rd all-time with Ron Lechien and Jimmy Ellis.
Justin Brayton
- 450SX career wins: 1
- Last win: 2018 Daytona
- Notes: Brayton added his name to this list when he won the 2018 Daytona Supercross. The Iowa native usually ramps up his AMA Supercross prep by racing overseas, but that has all been canceled due to COVID-19. Without races in Europe and Australia, Brayton has been busy grinding laps out down at the ClubMX training facility.
Chad Reed
- 450SX career wins: 44
- Last win: 2015 Atlanta 1
- Notes: Chad Reed put his career behind him in 2020 and will not be on the gate for the opener for the first time since 2001. He hasn’t completely ruled out racing select rounds in the future, but it’s likely he will remain fourth all-time with 44 wins.
Blake Baggett
- 450SX career wins: 1
- Last win: 2019 Glendale
- Notes: Blake Baggett is without a ride in 2021 after parting ways with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad. His future is unknown, but he has not announced his retirement leaving the possibility for a return sometime this season.