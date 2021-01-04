Kawasaki Team Green Announces Off-Road Racing Teams and Riders for 2021 Racing Season

Additionally, Kawasaki Team Green is continuing its relationship with the Chaparral Motorsports/Precision Concepts/Kawasaki Team Green off-road race team, as they field three riders to compete in both the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) and National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) series. With this effort, Kawasaki Team Green looks to continue its winning racing relationship with Precision Concepts, where they captured 11 professional off-road championships since its inception in 2009. Returning to the team for 2021 are title contenders Zach Bell, Clayton Hengeveld and J.P. Alvarez. Bell will pilot the new 2021 Kawasaki KX450X in the Pro Class, while both Hengeveld and Alvarez will contest the Pro 250 and Pro 2 Class aboard their 2021 KX250X machines.

"I'm happy to be back with the Chaparral Motorsports/Precision Concepts/Kawasaki Team Green race team for 2021," said Zach Bell. "2020 was a difficult year for everyone, but we finished out the season on a strong note. We have a really good base going into 2021 with the new Kawasaki KX450X which will be important as we have an extremely short off-season.”

"I am really proud of what Team Green and our teams have been able to accomplish as we have re-established Kawasaki presence in the off-road racing segment, but we are not done yet,” said Kawasaki Team Green Manager Ryan Holliday. "The expectations are high for Kawasaki to have championship contenders in each series on both the KX450X and KX250X machines."

Also competing in the 2021 GNCC series are Grant Davis and Joseph "Jo Jo" Cunningham. Both Davis and Cunningham were 2020 GNCC champions in their respective classes and were amongst the first few to compete aboard the new 2021 KX250X motorcycle at the end of the 2020 racing season, both have already captured race wins aboard their new machines and will look to carry that momentum into the new racing season.

The Chapparal Motorsports/Precision Concepts/Kawasaki Team Green race team, along with Team Green Trackside Support for all riders, kick off the race season at the NGPC opener in Delano, California, on January 15, 2021. Team Babbitt's Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green will open their season on the wide-open course at the Big Buck GNCC season opener in Union, South Carolina, on February 20, 2021.