Beta Enters MXGP for 2021, Signs Jeremy Van Horebeek

January 4, 2021
Huge news today as Beta Motorcycles has teamed up with the SDM Corse Racing Team to enter the FIM Motocross World Championship for 2021. Along with the partnership, the team also announced the signing of former Vice-World Champion Jeremy Van Horebeek to contest another season in MXGP. He will be joined by young Frenchman Jimmy Clochet creating a two-man roster for Beta this year.

Van Horebeek, 31, is coming off finishing ninth in the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship despite missing the final round of the season. He brings a great deal of credibility and knowledge to the program in what will be a pivotal debut year for the manufacturer.

Read more about the announcement below:

Official announcement from Beta:

