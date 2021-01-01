Thank God that’s over. Welcome to 2021. Time for a whole new year, a whole new outlook, and a whole bunch of positive vibes, right? Let’s hope so, but we have to be honest with the current state of the world: we’re not out of the woods yet. There is a vaccine finally making the rounds, but it will be months before there are enough distributed to make a real difference. But the very fact that we’re into a new year and Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2021 is just a fortnight away is something to be thankful for. Because while the rest of us are doing our best to enjoy the holidays, the folks at Feld Entertainment have been hard at work trying to get the series up and running on January 16 at Houston’s NRG Stadium in a safe, smart, successful way. There won’t be much of a crowd, just as there hasn’t been for any other sporting events since last March, and the paddock will be inaccessible for the most part to all but essential crew members and limited media, and everyone will be expected to stay in their areas. As SX director Dave Prater told me last week, “It’s not going to be like Anaheim, but it’s a start.”

And that start is something we’re all ready and waiting for. The idea that a new season is finally upon us, after all the starts and stops of 2020, is a very good thing. And if it’s not exactly like going to the Anaheim opener in, say, 2019, who cares? We just want to see supercross racing by the best riders in the world, and as it stands right now, we have all the top 450 riders healthy and ready (with the one exception of Blake Baggett, who is rehabbing a wrist injury and also considering his options with another team). The bells and whistles and parking-lot industry cocktail parties that are always part of Anaheim are soooo last decade at this point. We just want some racing!

There are mixed signs out there right now though about the Lone Star State, where new cases and hospitalizations are problematic. For instance, the college football Mercari Texas Bowl between Arkansas and TCU that was scheduled for last night at NRG Stadium was canceled because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests for TCU's program. Conversely, the Rose Bowl played today in Dallas for the first time ever because California is in such a serious lockdown that the traditional location in Pasadena was a no-go.

It’s into such uncertainty that supercross will try to begin the season as planned, and if you ask the riders and teams, they really can’t wait. Everyone is hopeful that when they get together on January 16 (in a socially distant climate, of course), they can forget about COVID-19 for a little while and just watch some damn good dirt bike races!