There are a lot of reasons why you can say 2020 was a crazy year. It would be easy to forget so many wild moments that happened on track this year with everything going on off the track. Anaheim 1 feels like it could easily be four or five years ago at this point but we’re not even a year removed from it yet!

With all that in mind, we wanted to run through some of the wildest storylines the on-track racing in 2020 left us with. From Justin Barcia shocking us for the second year in a row all the way down to the oldest series champion in history when the flag waved on the final races of the year.

Eli Tomac’s Switched Success

For the three years leading into 2020, Eli Tomac kept getting the job done in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship while struggling to clinch the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Tomac finally broke through to claim his first 450SX title in 2020 beating reigning series champion Cooper Webb by 25 points. Unfortunately for Tomac, his indoor struggles seemed to flip to outdoor struggles as a few early season DNF’s left the three-time champion deep in the hole. Unable to pull himself out, Tomac settled for third in the championship standings by season’s end.