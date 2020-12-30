Michael Mosiman has had some great rides since turning pro in 2017 with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, but he’s been just a tad off the pace of being a consistent podium threat. Now, after missing the entire 2020 season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a concussion, he’s regrouped and is looking to take the next step with his new team, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing. We spoke with Mosiman this week to get an update on how things are coming along.

Racer X: Michael, what’s up? It’s been a while since we’ve seen you line up. When was the last time you raced?

Michael Mosiman: Since what, June? The last round in Salt Lake.

Is that the worst concussion you’ve ever had?

Most definitely. It was not good at all.

What was it like coming back from that? Were there any special procedures you had to go through or was it pretty much just hurry up and wait?

I’ve had a number of concussions. What’s calculated as a concussion, and what’s not is kind of unclear, but I’ve hit my head a number of times. I’ve never had any symptoms the next day. The next day I’ve usually been just fine. But with this one I’ve had lasting symptoms past the first day, really for a few weeks. I went to a specialist, the guy who works with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] was in there just before I was. He’s dealing with those guys, he’s a specialist. I went in there and I know the concussion protocol so well because I use to work really closely with the guy who ran it. I went in there and the guy was like, “You’re doing everything right, as far as rehabilitation.” There’s actually a lot more you can do for concussion rehabilitation than what people used to think. It’s come a long way. He was stoked, but I was still having symptoms. I described the crash to him and he was like, “Dude you had a really bad crash, and this is considered less of a sports injury and more so considered a car crash.” So I wasn’t necessarily on an abnormal healing pattern, considering the impact. It was a bummer deal for sure, but I’m all good from it now and I’m looking forward. I’m definitely not looking back.