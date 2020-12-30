“The Mugen generated so much interest. The bike was unique and had a lot of style and flair. The whole deal and all the parts came right from Japan. I remember when the bike first came over, I said to Al, ‘What’s this?’ It was all white with a blue seat and it was so trick. It looked like the Space Shuttle. The bike was even better than the Honda works bikes.”

The rain was falling and I was already soaking wet and covered in mud, but I didn’t care at all. The date was Sunday, July 27, 1980 and I was guarding my spot along the red snow fencing at Mid-Ohio. Before me and up on a bike stand was a red, white and blue Mugen. The bike put me in a trance. I didn’t know too much at all about the technical specifics, but I knew that the magnificent Mugan ME125W had come from straight Japan and that Hiritoshi Honda – the only child of Honda mastermind Soichiro Honda – had waved a heavy hand over the bike. I was in awe, sitting in a lawn chair and staying out of the hard driving rain. I then saw the bike’s rider: Johnny O’Mara. He was straight from sunny Southern California and about to go out for timed qualifying for the 1980 Mid-Ohio 125cc United States Grand Prix of Motocross. My brother and I had driven down to the Mid-Ohio facility that morning and were both stoked beyond belief. As history has taught all us wild eyed motocross fanatics, Johnny O’Mara and the Mugen went out and won that dreary afternoon. “I beat all the favorites there, including Mark Barnett, Broc Glover and Harry Everts, Stefan’s dad,” said O’Mara to me back to me in 1999 when I first started hanging out with him. “Winning at Mid-Ohio was a huge upset because no one in Europe knew who I was and to win something like that was a big break. Mid-Ohio and Mugen put me on another level.”

On a warm December afternoon a few weeks short of Christmas 2020, exactly 40 years removed from the Mid-Ohio USGP we were both present at, Johnny O’Mara and I sat in my garage in Laguna Niguel, California, way down deep in the OC. Now one of my very best friends as well as my neighbor, Johnny had rolled up in his BMW SUV and assumed a seat to do an interview for Racers in Japan. Relaxed and having got Hunter and Jett Lawrence on a jumbo jet back to Australia the night before, the world was ours and we settled in to talk all things Mugen. Take it away O’Show!

Racer X: Both you and Jett Lawrence were teenagers when you entered the professional ranks of professional motocross racing. How similar are you and him?

Johnny O’Mara: That’s a good question and it’s a hard one to answer, too, because at that age I didn’t know how intelligent I was. I was pulled out of school a little early—just like Jett was. We may be really similar. I think that everybody knows I work with Jett Lawrence now and they say that he’s more secure with himself than I was at that age. He’s not lacking on confidence. I think I had a vision that I knew I could be the best, but I wasn’t totally sure. Jett already has that vision .

When did you get an offer from Hirotoshi Honda?

In 1979 I first met Hirotoshi Honda through Al Baker. The offer was shown to me in 1979. I was a professional racer at the local level. I was 16 years old.