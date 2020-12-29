Joey Crown made a big leap in Monster Energy AMA Supercross early on in 2020. Crown, who had yet to qualify for a 250SX main event prior to this year, not only qualified for the first 250SX East Region main event of the year in Tampa, Florida, but he finished eighth. Then one week later he finished 7-5-10 for seventh overall at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown event. Unfortunately for Crown, that’s where his run in supercross ended as he suffered a crash during media day for the third East Region round—as he will explain in the interview below. Crown suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion in the crash and was not seeing success with his recovery initially.

However, he was able to get in touch with a doctor that helped him return to form—and an even better version of himself than before. Crown went on to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Rock River Yamaha team (since the ClubMX team is supercross-only) but the Michigan native will be back with the ClubMX team for the 2021 supercross season. He has those strong results from Tampa and Arlington to keep him motivated for next season and the ClubMX team even stepped up the offer for him. Here’s Crown on his great start to supercross earlier this year, the injury recovery process, Pro Motocross, and more.

Racer X: Almost a year ago we were here. You had good results the first couple races, and then what happened at Atlanta?

Joey Crown: Atlanta, fortunately enough the team got to ride press day, or so I thought. I was looking forward to it. It was cool. It had a lot of media. Normally when I go to press day I’m just there, but I had some good results kind of unexpectedly, so it was cool. I was just kind of easing it on the track. I was feeling a little off that day, but I was still just going to take her easy. There was a triple after the finish line that was pretty tricky. I hadn’t done it yet. Everyone else was doing it, no big deal. I went to hit it and the lip was kind of flat and the landing was tall. I thought I had enough pre-load, but apparently, I didn’t. Just kind of clipped the landing and that was all she wrote. Rode the nose, into the berm, and broke my collarbone. I hit my head and got knocked out for a little bit. I’ve hit my head before. I figured two weeks and I would be good. I got the collarbone done and literally two and a half weeks I was riding, ready to go. My head felt good. Then I was slowly increasing, and I started having issues with my head. I started having headaches and just some different residual symptoms.

It went backwards. You were getting better, then it went back.

Yeah. If I rode past 45 minutes, I would start feeling a little off, so I would stop. But I was slowly incrementing up to an hour, which is usually a day of riding.