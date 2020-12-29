Hardy Munoz Signs With Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha

There has been a shift with the Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha roster for 2021. The team announced in November its lineup would consist of Robbie Wageman and Australian Aaron Tanti. In his first season racing AMA Supercross in the U.S., Tanti finished 18th in the 250SX West Region (only the first five rounds) with a season-best ninth at the Oakland Supercross. However, it appears Tanti's time in the U.S. has come to an end at this time because of COVID-19. Last week, Tanti posted news that he had signed with a GasGas team in Australia to his Instagram.

“Aaron Tanti is no longer coming over to the US as he is having Visa/COVID issues and Hardy is now officially the second rider,” explained Dave Deringer in an Instagram post today.

Now, Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha has announced the signing of Hardy Munoz to take Tanti's place. The Chile native won the 250 Pro Sport class at the 2019 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, turned pro and competed in six rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The team announced the signing of Munoz on Instagram:

“We had @mxculture drop off a blue bike for @hardymunoz to throw around this weekend! Excited to bring Hardy on board to make his professional Supercross debut this February.”

Munoz himself posted a photo with the following caption:

“happy to announce that I have signed with @teamsolitairesx @yamahamotorusa for Pro Supercross 2021 west coast, thanks for the opportunity and for believing in me @mxculture @phnx_rc

In his first year racing Pro Motocross, Munoz finished with a season best 12th in the second moto at the Loretta Lynn’s 2 National, before finishing 14th overall aboard a Husqvarna FC 250. Munoz will make his full pro debut this year with Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha.

Main Image Courtesy of Midwest Moto Media