Each 250SX class team has their own agenda within their programs before a new season begins. It’s not often that a factory 250SX team has a full roster of nothing but established riders ready to compete for a championship this very second. With that comes inter-team seniority. The younger riders on the program will look to rely more on their elder or more experienced teammates to develop and grow. Those team leaders then carry the pressure of putting their program on top.

For some teams, there may not be a true established team leader. However, when there is a butting heads of who the fastest and most experienced rider is within a team, the team will often separate the two riders in a bid to win both 250SX regional championships. With the new year on the horizon and many team shifts, 250SX class graduates, and more, we wanted to outline the top guys within each factory supported team heading into 2021.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

With the folding of GEICO Honda, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing has now assumed the role of largest 250SX class effort for 2021. They also saw their top rider in Dylan Ferrandis depart the 250SX class though he remains on the team for his first year in the 450SX class. That dynamic also presents one slightly different from some other 250 class programs when both the 250 and 450 programs are under the same tent, perhaps lessening the pressure from the team.

With Ferrandis gone, Colt Nichols is now the longest current tenured rider on the program, but the Oklahoma native has had a rough streak of injuries in the last 18 months. Justin Cooper seems like the clear guy to head the team in 2021 after a year where he finished second in 250SX West standings behind Ferrandis. But the team also added two new riders for 2021 that might take seniority over Cooper.

Returning to the team after four years with GEICO Honda (although he missed all of 2019 recovering from a back injury) is two-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross champion Jeremy Martin. Martin left the team at the end of 2016 but returns next year in arguably his best form since his championship winning seasons in 2014 and 2015. Coming off a second place in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Martin is looking to use this one-year deal with the team to finally put his 250 class career to bed with a couple more championships. He has joined back with long-time pro Christian Craig who is about to turn 30 in a few months. Both riders bring a ton of experience with them that could overshadow Cooper’s recent success.

In all likelihood, Cooper and Martin will split coasts as both have legitimate shots to claim titles in 2021. Each rider will be a team leader in their own regard then as Craig and Nichols look to get the ball rolling from tough 2020 Supercross campaigns and supercross rookies Jarrett Frye and Nate Thrasher will be leaning on everyone in the team to adapt quickly.