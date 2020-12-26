The Conversation: Ricky Brabec

Seventeen-time Baja 1000 champion Johnny Campbell of San Clemente, California was ready to discuss the 2021 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when I tracked him down the week before Christmas. He was about to load one Ricky Brabec of Hesperia, California onto a jumbo jet headed over to Dakar. Brabec will try replicate his 2020 Dakar Championship run on the frighteningly fast silica and sand dunes and gravel and camel grass of Saudi Arabia. The first American to ever win the Dakar Rally, Brabec will climb onto a six-speed Monster Energy Honda Team HRC Honda CRF450 Rally motorcycle – think of it as a quarter million dollar two-wheel Honda F1 car - and set out to run the 12-stage, 3,000-mile Saharan Odyssey come the New Year.

First, however, a quick backstory on HRC Honda and their illustrious history in the high risk/high adventure/high heat crucible that is off-road racing.

“The Baja 1000 started in the 1960s,” pointed out Campbell, who has been, for all these years, heavily influenced and inspired by full-on motor mastermind Soichiro Honda. “There were no paved roads down there from Tijuana to Ensenada. There were guys doing timed runs to see how many days it took them to get to Ensenada or to Cabo or even La Paz, so Honda did a publicity stunt in 1962 with their CL72 Scrambler, which was like a 35occ motorcycle. They started at the border in Tijuana and clocked into the telegraph office there in Tijuana. That’s how they got their official time and they rode straight to La Paz and it took them over 39 hours. That was 1962. Fast forward to the Mexican 100 which became the Baja 1000. So Honda has a really deep and rich history in off-road racing and the Baja 1000 and all things off-road.”

Got all that? Okay, then we motored on over to meet Ricky Brabec to get his read on just what was about to come at him during another run through the desert--this one in Saudi Arabia--and also this one means just as much to Honda now as Baja did back when Campbell was winning it. Bottom line: these big desert races might not ring out as huge as supercross or motocross to some fans, but they're the pinnacle to some, and the two-week run at Dakar (which begins January 3rd) is an absolutely massive race on a global scale. Brabec will try to win it all for the second-straight time. We talked to him a week ago, before he headed over, to get some of his thoughts.

Racer X: Okay, my man. Just when do you and Team HRC pack it all up, climb on a jumbo jet and make that fun-filled 8,240-mile jaunt over to Saudi Arabia for the looming 2021 Dakar Rally?

Ricky Brabec: Christmas day.

Wow.

Exactly. I’m ready to go.

You were born in San Bernardino and grew up in Hesperia. Certainly full-on Inland Empire California desert towns. Just how did you become such a world class desert racer?

Yeah, just as you said, born in San Bernardino and moved up to Hesperia at the age of 14. I kind of realized that I didn’t really have to play stick-and-ball sports anymore. I just kind of took the moto by the reigns and just started riding as much as I could and raced here and there and I felt kind of fell in the love with the desert. It’s something that I really have a passion for, whether it’s moto, or side-by-sides, camping, truck trips, mountain biking – anything. I feel like it’s part of my home and where I feel most comfortable. I grew up doing motocross a little bit here and there. Being young and looking back, that’s where the two wheels started for me. But yeah, I feel like a lot of motocross people only know motocross.

That’s so true.

Yeah, and you know what? There’s nothing wrong with that. We all have our own passions. I just feel like as off-road racers, we don’t get as much credibility as we should. I feel like we are the most underrated form of motorsports, but as I said, motocross, all those guys have their own passion for it, you know? It’s kind of like people who go to the gym 24/7, that’s cool to see because people have a passion for something Motocross racers don’t really understand the desert but it’s really nice the way it’s coming along now. Andrew Short has been through motocross, supercross and has now transitioned into off-road and he has really big respect for everyone involved with this stuff.

Yes, Andrew has probably helped boost the profile of this event to American motocross fans quite a bit.

Yeah, exactly. I wish more motocross people would just give off-road a shot, you know? Even trail riding. Just exploring the desert and exploring somewhere were they haven’t been before. I feel like the respect would go a lot further.