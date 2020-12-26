Ricky Brabec is the defending Dakar Rally Champion. While in a passenger car and rolling towards the airport and airplane that will deliver him to Saudi Arabia where he’ll put his fists up, bear his fangs and prepare to defend his 2020 title, he has something to say about one of his competitors.

‘It’s always good, I believe, to train with another Dakar Rally racer, so that way you can get some experience gauging speed and time and when you go to the line at Dakar on Day One,” said the Californian. “Andrew Short is great. Andrew is, in my opinion, a really good asset. He is smart. He’s full of information, whether it’s supercross, motocross, parts preferences, bike preferences. He’s been around a very long time and he’s not an airhead.”

Smack before Andrew Short and his Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team WR450F looms the 2021 version of the Dakar Rally. That blue bike with his name and numbers on it? Think of it as a quarter million dollar two-wheel version F1 car poised to roll out and wreak havoc on the 12-stage, 3,000-mile Saharan Odyssey known simply as “Dakar.” Short, a 16-year Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship challenger here in the U.S., is now set to contest the 5,000-mile, two-week Dakar Rally once again. Short, originally of Colorado, is also a Motocross of Nations champion with Team USA who won nine AMA races and hit the podium 55 different times. The competitive flame still burns blue for him. Having put the work in and plotted and schemed for the task at hand, Short now wants nothing more than to win the Dakar Rally and while glancing over his blue, green and black Yamaha WR450F, we stuck a recorder in his face and got the untold story of the who, where, what and why of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Racer X: Hey, brother. I know it’s Christmas Eve and you’re trying to head off to the airport and off to Dakar, but thanks for taking the time to do this. Long question short: How do you feel about the mission you’re about to click into gear.

Andrew Short: I’m stoked. I love rally and it’s been a pretty cool adventure.

When does the jet take off for Saudi Arabia?

I leave tomorrow morning and that’s kind of strange with Christmas and the family, and it has been a wild year. Today, I’m going to go ride around the farm here and do some family stuff and we have a school function tonight, so I’m happy I’ll be able to go to that. I’ll be mindful and careful with all the protocols set in place. It’s been crazy and I’m ready to start this event.

A hell of a lot goes into tooling-up for such a prolific and globally recognized rally as the Dakar Rally. I mean both you and Yamaha are all-in with this event. Can you speak to all that?

Yeah, that’s what’s so cool about rally. In motocross, you go fast during the race and go hard from the time the gate drops until the checkered flag. In rally, there are so many things that go into it! It’s not just about speed. It goes from the preparation beforehand and even thinking about what to pack and bring and the travel just to get there. It’s just a big sense of adventure from the time you sign-up or commit to it. This is what attracts me to rally and what that rally spirit stands for. You always have to adapt and do the best with what you have. You see and encounter all kind of things and you have to have an open mindset. This is just part of it and I definitely think rally racers are well suited for 2020 because you have had so many ups-and-downs and lefts and rights. That’s perfect for us.