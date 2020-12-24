Brayton will race a 2021 CRF450R for the team, and Oldenburg returns for the 250 team. Clout has returned to Australia and will actually switch back to his previous team—Monster Energy CDR Yamaha—so the team has picked up Mitchell Harrison for the second 250 spot. We recently talked to Harrison about his 2021 prospects. He couldn't tell us the team name at the time, but he is pumped on the operation.

So, this is a 450 squad for Brayton and a two-man 250 squad for Harrison and Oldenburg. Our Aaron Hansel spoke with Harrison earlier this month but the Michigan native was not able to explain his plans for 2021 in depth at the time. Now, the news has broken that he will join the Muc-Off team. The team's official PR is below.

Muc-Off Honda Announces 2021 Supercross Roster

Muc-Off is proud to announce it will become official title sponsor for AMA Supercross team Muc-Off Honda, previously known as Penrite Honda.

Muc-Off Honda, run by Australian Yarrive Konsky, will be competing in the premier division of the US world championship: Monster Energy AMA Supercross as well as select European rounds during 2021.