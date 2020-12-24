Redux: Muc-Off Honda is Ready to Fly
It wasn't a well-kept secret that Justin Brayton was working on a 2021 deal to move to the Penrite Honda team, the squad he actually raced for in Australia for several years. The team built an American arm last year and employed Mitchell Oldenburg and Australian Luke Clout in Monster Energy AMA Supercross' 250SX West division. They had some success, too, knocking on the door of top-five finishes.
Brayton raced for the full factory Honda HRC squad in the U.S. in 2020, but that team is now full with Chase Sexton joining Ken Roczen. Brayton used all of his connections to stay on red and help build this Australian team's base in the U.S. However, one thing did change, as Penrite (an Australian oil company) is no longer the team title sponsor. The squad will be known as Muc-Off Honda.
Brayton will race a 2021 CRF450R for the team, and Oldenburg returns for the 250 team. Clout has returned to Australia and will actually switch back to his previous team—Monster Energy CDR Yamaha—so the team has picked up Mitchell Harrison for the second 250 spot. We recently talked to Harrison about his 2021 prospects. He couldn't tell us the team name at the time, but he is pumped on the operation.
So, this is a 450 squad for Brayton and a two-man 250 squad for Harrison and Oldenburg. Our Aaron Hansel spoke with Harrison earlier this month but the Michigan native was not able to explain his plans for 2021 in depth at the time. Now, the news has broken that he will join the Muc-Off team. The team's official PR is below.
Muc-Off Honda Announces 2021 Supercross Roster
Muc-Off is proud to announce it will become official title sponsor for AMA Supercross team Muc-Off Honda, previously known as Penrite Honda.
Muc-Off Honda, run by Australian Yarrive Konsky, will be competing in the premier division of the US world championship: Monster Energy AMA Supercross as well as select European rounds during 2021.
Heading up the team is four times Australian SX champion and Supercross veteran Justin Brayton who will compete in the 450SX class on the new 2021 CRF 450R. Brayton, who finished 12 times in the top 10 during the 2020 season is considered to be the most consistent rider in the prolific series. 2021 will be Brayton’s 18th year as a professional motocross/supercross racer. In 2018 he achieved a career best where he won the main event in Daytona onboard a CRF 450R.
Mitchell Oldenburg will also be returning to the team in 2021 where he will be riding the CRF 250 alongside new teammate Mitchell Harrison. Harrison returns to the American race series after a brief stint racing in the FIM World Motocross Championship in the MX2 class.
Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off
“When I started the company, it was a dream of mine to be working at the pinnacle levels of motorsport so I am pumped that we are at the point where we are now title sponsors of an exciting Supercross team in such a dynamic and globally admired series. We look forward to working with the Muc-Off Honda team in developing new and exciting products, as well as supporting them in their mission to be a leading player in the sport. To see the brand with so much presence at this level of racing, makes me very proud and this I know is shared throughout the whole team at Muc-Off."
Muc-Off will be supplying the team, including all riders and mechanics, with a full suite of their innovative motorcycle products from their Clean, Protect and Lube systems. This includes the renowned pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner; the flagship product that launched the brand back in 1994. Muc-Off will also be working with the team to develop new off road products to help them drive their competitive edge further on the track.
All riders – will be running their custom Muc-Off Honda team helmets, designed by the in-house creative team at Muc-Off, and will be racing in a distinctive new team apparel backed by FLY racing.
The Supercross season gets underway at the NRG stadium in Houston Texas on the January 16, 2021. This will be the first of three races in Houston.
Yarrive Konsky, Team Owner at Muc-Off Honda
“I am really pleased that we can finally shout about our plans for 2021. It has been a push at the 11th hour to get to this point, but now we are here, I am keen to start seeing results. Working with Muc-Off as our new title sponsor this year has been really refreshing. Their ethos and work ethic has been instrumental in getting us here and I am looking forward to seeing this relationship develop.”