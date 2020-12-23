That was better than 2019?

Oh yeah, my first year I was struggling for eighth place. It was bad. On this bike now, it handles a lot better, and I’ve made a lot of progress in whoops. At first I was struggling, I’m not sure if it was because I was out of shape at first, but now I feel good and I’m ripping on the thing.

This is just because you were injured for so long?

Yeah. I was off the bike for four months. That’s the longest I’d ever been off.

So you’re jumping on this bike coming off the couch?

Yeah, I had only ridden three or four times before I tested this bike. Arm pump was for sure serious after two laps. The bike was good, though.

So where are you at now?

Since day one I’ve been on the bootcamp program, and that was late September, I think. It was hell for the first month. I’m talking throwing up after motos. I was trying so hard. Now I feel like I’m 100 percent, and I feel like I’m in way better shape than I was last year. Just because of how we get to do it here. I get to ride with so many good guys. I’ve got my teammates Jace [Owen] and Joey [Crown], [Justin] Brayton is here, it’s good.

So when you won Daytona, did you think that was the breakthrough and everything was going up from there?

I mean, I thought it was the breakthrough. I had so much momentum after that, I felt like I had things clicking on and off the bike. Then it was like “Oh, damn.” That sucks. We went into outdoor testing and I felt good, for sure the fastest guy on the team, I felt. Then I caught my ankle one day and inflamed some tendons in my foot. I had done that before Tampa, and then hurt it again. I found out the screws in my ankle has affected my healing. So I had surgery. I only had two weeks on the bike before Salt Lake.

Oh so you were not where you were at Daytona when we saw you race again at Salt Lake City?

No! I don’t want to say I was out of shape, but I was still trying to get back in riding shape.

So if COVID-19 doesn’t hit, and we go to Indy the weekend after Daytona, you think things are different?

Oh yeah. I was feeling amazing.

So you go from winning Daytona, everything is feeling good, then COVID break, then injury, then another injury and they you end up not getting a ride. How down in the dumps did you get?

Oh, I didn’t know what to do at one point. Month three of the injury, I was seriously sitting there saying, “I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.”