Racer X Films: 250F Modified Comparison
Kris Keefer’s son Aden is growing into his own as an amateur racer. Aden, currently 14 years old, is moving from the C class to the B class so the Keefers wanted to take two bikes Aden has been riding and make several modifications to see the pros and cons of each bike—a 2021 Kawasaki KX250 versus a 2021 Honda CRF250R. At State Fair MX, Aden (with the help of Kris) explains his thoughts on the two bikes.
For reference, Aden is 5'8" and 125 pounds. Kris also explains why he chose Kawasaki and Honda for this comparison.
2021 Kawasaki KX250
aden keefer on the 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2021 Honda crf250r
You can also listen to Kris and Aden explain the comparison between the two bikes on episode #210 of his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Keefer Tested Podcast.
