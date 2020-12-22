Kris Keefer’s son Aden is growing into his own as an amateur racer. Aden, currently 14 years old, is moving from the C class to the B class so the Keefers wanted to take two bikes Aden has been riding and make several modifications to see the pros and cons of each bike—a 2021 Kawasaki KX250 versus a 2021 Honda CRF250R. At State Fair MX, Aden (with the help of Kris) explains his thoughts on the two bikes.

For reference, Aden is 5'8" and 125 pounds. Kris also explains why he chose Kawasaki and Honda for this comparison.