We joke about 49 riders racing for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, but only one of them has a story like this. Aaron Plessinger will transition from the Monster Energy Yamaha in-house factory team to Star's new 450 squad. Will the Star YZ450F be different than the previous factory bike? Can Aaron make a step forward after two frustrating seasons in the 450 class? Jason Weigandt chats with the very friendly, very honest Plessinger, who is always laughing, even when he's describing bad news!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.