Safe-to-Race Task Force Members Named AMA 2020 Motorcyclists of the Year

PICKERINGTON, Ohio— For uniting the motorcycle competition industry and providing the expertise and guidelines that got America competing again during the coronavirus pandemic, the members of the Safe-to-Race Task Force are the American Motorcyclist Association 2020 Motorcyclists of the Year.

The AMA Motorcyclist of the Year designation, awarded annually by the AMA Board of Directors, recognizes the individual or group that had the most profound impact on the world of motorcycling in the previous 12 months.

“This group provided the leadership that motorcycle racing needed during a crisis that threatened the continued existence of the sport, not just a single racing season,” said Russ Ehnes, chair of the AMA Board of Directors. “From the top professional racers to the young amateur competitors, motorcycle racers were able to participate in well-run events and battle to bring home AMA National No. 1 plates.”

The 24-member task force met regularly in Zoom video conferences and developed the Race Resumption Plan and Best Practices Toolkit, which proved to be the vital resource organizers and racers needed to resume competition. The information, which can be found at americanmotorcyclist.com/covid19resources, covers racing operations, employee wellness, event messaging, signage and more.

The full story about the task force, its work and its accomplishments can be found in the January issue of American Motorcyclist magazine, which AMA members receive through the mail, and in the online version available to members Jan. 1.

Safe-to-Race Task Force Members