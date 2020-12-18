Pro Circuit Releases New Headwear

CORONA, CA—Three new headwear pieces have arrived at the Pro Circuit headquarters and are bagged up ready to ship out to fans. A good accessory is always in need and our Charcoal beanie, Stinger beanie and Retro snapback offer the perfect style solution to revamp anyone's wardrobe. The Charcoal and Stinger beanies include classic stripe looks with a two-tone pom on the top of the Charcoal beanie. These beanies arrive in time for the colder months ahead to help keep the chill at bay while out at the races. Lastly, our Retro snapback is a green corduroy cap inspired by our '80s headwear fashion and features an iconic Pro Circuit racing logo embroidered on the front. All three items are the ultimate in style and will tie in seamlessly with any motocross fans wardrobe.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.